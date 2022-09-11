Covid-19: Brazil records 9,400 new cases and 40 deaths in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health reported today (10) that 40 deaths and 9,409 cases of covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The data do not, however, include information on cases and deaths from ten units of the federation and the number of deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.



Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. – Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,526,148 cases have been recorded, of which 684,853 resulted in death, 217,787 are still being followed up and 33,623,508 ended with the patient’s recovery.

The state of São Paulo accumulates 6.05 million cases and 174,300 deaths. Minas Gerais is the second state with the highest number of cases (3.87 million), while Rio ranks second among those with the highest number of deaths (75,600).

The Ministry of Health‘s vaccination panel records 480.1 million doses of vaccines applied in the country. Of these, 179.5 million refer to the first dose; 160.8 million refer to the second dose; 4.9 million are for the single dose. In booster doses, 103.4 million doses of the first booster have already been applied; 26.5 million refer to the second booster dose and 4.8 million are classified as additional doses.