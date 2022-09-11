Children from CMEIs in Goiânia receive classical music concerts

The children that integrate the municipal centers of Infantile Education (CMEIs) of Goiânia the opportunity, from this Friday (12), from close contact with classical music. With a repertoire entirely inspired by the Brazilian children’s songbook, the concerts are scheduled until tuesday (13).

The initiative is part of an educational project to promote development through music, and includes training actions for professionals focused on education and human development.

The Concertante project has been taking place for three years in Rio and arrived in the capital of the state of Goiás, with lectures and concerts. In two days, four CMEIs will receive training and musical concerts aimed at children up to 6 years old. The main objectives of the project are to provide early childhood children with new ways of hearing, seeing and feeling music, expanding listening, valuing silence, perceiving the dialogue between instruments, in addition to observing, perceiving and listening to music from other angles.

“Through the sensitization of music, children can work on their creative expression, they can work on their identity, their culture, and, above all, they can express themselves or work on their listening to the world, understand the soundscape that people live, interfere with this soundscape, and, above all, pour out all the art that is inside it”, said Adriana Rodrigues, who is a doctor in music, professor at the Brazilian Conservatory of Music at the Centro Universitário do Rio and UniRio. She is also president of the Foro Latino Americano de Educácion Musical.

The program also includes the presentation of the Clown Adamastor, played by actor Guilherme Miranda. Far from formality, the presentation will not take place on stage, but in the midst of a circle of children to generate proximity and interaction with the music. Far beyond entertainment, the project’s objective is to make musicality an instrument present in the education of early childhood children, said musician Adriana Rodrigues, technical and musical coordinator of the project.

The project also aims to provide experience with music, in the training of professionals who work in CMEIs. Training will be open to parents, companions, teachers and caregivers. In order to contribute to their academic training, students from courses focused on music at the Federal University of Goiás had the opportunity to apply for concert monitors.

The meetings will take place at the CMEIs: Jardim América, Evangelina, Minervina and Goiânia Viva. Each unit will receive a concert with a quartet of professional musicians: soprano singer Ana Flávia Albuquerque; Kamilla Couto (flute) and Ana Claudia Nunes (cello) and conductor Marcos Vinícius Vianna.

Event schedule:

1 – Concert at CMEI Jd. America:

Date/time: from 9 am to 10 am.

Location: CMEI Jd. America. C-145 Street, corner with C-164 square, Jardim América, Goiânia

2 – Concert at CME Evangelina:

Date/time: from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Location: CMEI Evangelina. str. 115, number 316 – Chácaras Recreio São Joaquim, Goiânia

3 – Concert at CMEI Minervina:

Date/time: from 8:30 am to 9:30 am.

Location: CMEI Minervina. Rua Sr.38, St. Recanto das Minas Gerais, Goiania

4 – Concert at CMEI Goiânia Viva:

Date/time: from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Location: CMEI Goiânia Viva. Rua Gv23, corner with Gv22, Residencial Goiânia Viva, Goiânia