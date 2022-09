On Saturday night, Lotofácil de Independência raffled the dozens of the 2,610th contest.

The numbers are (in order of draw):

24 – 22 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 17 – 08 – 20 –

11 – 16 – 15 – 01 – 10 – 12 – 03

The prize is R$ 180 million and does not accumulate. Caixa has not yet released the number of winners or the apportionment of the prize so far.