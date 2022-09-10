Colombia and Venezuela announce resumption of cargo and flight transport

Colombia and Venezuela will resume, on the 26th of this month, flights and cargo transport in their border region, the presidents of both countries informed this Friday (9), the most important step in a process of normalization of relations after years. of tension.

Caracas broke ties with Bogotá in 2019 after Venezuelan opposition activists tried to enter the country from Colombia with trucks of food and medical assistance. The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said it was a front for a Washington-backed coup attempt.

The border is currently open to pedestrians, with many Venezuelans entering Colombia to buy basic goods.

Previous governments in Bogotá have accused Maduro of harboring Colombian terrorists and criminals, charges the Venezuelan president has denied.

New Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August, has vowed to reopen trade along the 2,219-kilometer border.

Each country now has an ambassador, though Petro backtracked on a request by the Maduro government to extradite Venezuelan opposition figures.

“On September 26, we will open the border between Colombia and Venezuela. As a first step, we will restart air connections and cargo transport between our two countries. We affirm the government’s commitment to reestablish fraternal relations,” Petro said on Twitter.

Maduro repeated praise for the cooperation in his own tweet, saying there would be a “joint reopening” of the border.

