False sense of security causes vaccine coverage to drop, says doctor

The population’s false sense of security, misinformation and the lack of educational campaigns are contributing to the decline in vaccination coverage in Brazil since 2015. Without reaching the vaccination goals, the country may face outbreaks of diseases that had already been eliminated, such as polio. The alert is from the president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), pediatrician Juarez Cunha.

“In general, all vaccine coverage is low. If, in 2019, they were already low, now in 2022 they are even lower. And what does that mean? All so-called vaccine-preventable diseases and, in particular, the vulnerable population, which are children, are unprotected. They are vulnerable to diseases that, many of them, have been eliminated or controlled. With low vaccine coverage, they can return and affect children and our population”, said the pediatrician, in an interview with Brazil Agencyafter a lecture at the 24th National Immunization Day, which ends this Saturday (10th) at the Frei Caneca Convention Center.

According to Cunha, one of the factors that have led to low vaccination coverage is misinformation, fueled by anti-vaccination groups. “With the pandemic, disinformation and fake news [notícias falsas] ended up shaking even more the confidence [da população nas vacinas].”

According to the doctor, it is necessary to remember the role of vaccines in disease prevention. “We only have reason to be happy with the results that vaccines have brought us. It is estimated that, in Brazil alone, 600 to 900 thousand deaths from covid-19 were avoided in 2021 because of the use of vaccines. So if we don’t value vaccines, unfortunately we’re going to see people or children who could evolve in a healthy way get sick and die from preventable diseases.”

Vaccination hesitation

Delay or refusal to take vaccines can also explain vaccine hesitancy, which is the so-called false sense of security, or complacency, as Cunha explained. This is due to the fact that people no longer live with some diseases, which were eliminated or controlled after vaccination campaigns. And, therefore, they mistakenly think that it would no longer be necessary to be immunized against them.

In the doctor’s opinion, the recent measles outbreak proved these people wrong. Brazil even received the measles elimination certificate in 2016. But three years later, with low vaccination coverage, the country lost recognition for not being able to control an outbreak of the disease, which spread to several states.

“Right now, two diseases are of great concern to us: measles, a disease that had been eliminated and returned in 2018 for [causa das] low vaccine coverage; and now, there is a great risk for polio, because we are seeing that countries with health structures much better than ours, such as the United States and Israel, have returned to live with the disease,” said Cunha.

The population’s lack of trust in vaccines and, above all, the absence of adequate communication from the country’s public authorities about the importance of immunization, have contributed to the drop in demand for vaccines. “We need to have advertisements that encourage vaccination”, said the president of SBIm.

“Brazilians have always believed in vaccines, have always adhered to vaccinations. So much so that our National Immunization Program is a success in the world. We have to get this back. And it is essential that the population knows these aspects, especially these risks. We have safe, effective and freely distributed vaccines. We have to encourage vaccination in the population”, she concluded.