Team loses to Ireland in Rugby World Cup opener

The Brazilian women’s rugby sevens team, known as Yaras, was surpassed by Ireland, 24 to 12, in the opening of the World Cup, in Cape Town (South Africa). The team will compete again this Saturday (10), at 10:27 (Brazilia time). The Yaras will face the Colombians for the unprecedented ninth position of Brazil in the World Cup. The competition brings together 16 women’s and 24 men’s teams.

Brazil debuted in the Rugby Sevens World Cup #RWC7s in even play against Ireland. Next opponent will be Colombia on Saturday, 5:15 am, for the 9th place quarterfinals.https://t.co/wC9OKCPZLS#Brazilrugby #vemprorugby pic.twitter.com/5h7rVUs0id — Brazil Rugby (@brasilrugby) September 9, 2022

In the first half, the Brazilians (10th in the last season on the world circuit) played an even game against the Irish (4th). After leaving behind on the scoreboard, with a large advantage over the opponents (14 to 0), the Yaras reacted and reduced the difference to 14 to 12 before the break, with tries (play that guarantees a maximum score of five points) Bianca and Mari Nicolau.

“It was a try in which we put what we wanted into practice, as we surprised Ireland with an inside pass that was not our characteristic before”, praised Will Broderick, coach of the national team.

In the final stage, the Irish scored two tries, the last of them, one minute from the end, starring the player Murphy Croew, which sealed Ireland’s victory and the country’s classification for the quarterfinals of the fight for the gold medal.

Schedule

Quarterfinals – 9th PLACE (Challenge)

Saturday (10)

04:53 – Spain v Madagascar

5:15 am – BRAZIL vs Colombia

5:37 am – South Africa vs Japan

5:59 am – Poland vs China

13th place semifinals

10h05 – Loser from Spain/Madagascar vs Loser from China/Poland

10:27 am – Loser of BRAZIL/Colombia vs Loser of South Africa/Japan

9th place semifinals

10:49 am – Spain/Madagascar winner vs China/Poland winner

11:11 am – Winner of BRAZIL/Colombia x Winner of South Africa/Japan

Quarterfinals – GOLD (Championship)

Saturday (10)

14:07 – Australia vs England

15:05 – New Zealand vs Ireland

16:05 – France v Fiji

17:05 – United States vs Canada