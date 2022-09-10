Lula defends religious freedom and state separated from churches

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defended today (9) the importance of separating the structures of the State and religion. For him, this is a way of strengthening religious freedom, allowing people to freely choose their faith. “The state must have no religion. The state must not have a church. The State must guarantee the functioning and freedom of as many churches as people want to create,” he said, speaking at a meeting with evangelicals in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro.

Lula also highlighted the importance of maintaining credibility when occupying government positions. The candidate must, according to him, pass the information clearly to the population. “If the situation is difficult, say it is difficult. If it’s good, say it’s good,” he added.

Social policies were highlighted throughout the candidate’s speech. Lula highlighted the need to reduce informality in the country, creating formal jobs. “Poor people who work need protection, they need to be assured that, if misfortune happens to them, they will not be left unprotected, as is the case today,” he said.

For the health area, the candidate promised to expand access to medical specialties through agreements with the private network of clinics and hospitals. “We are going to make an agreement with the network of specialists in that country so that, when the doctor prescribes another specialist doctor, if there is one on the street from the lady’s house, the lady will go to that doctor to be treated with respect and also use the machines”, he said. , by emphasizing the importance of being able to perform exams with state-of-the-art equipment.

In the field of education, Lula said that he intends to adopt full-time teaching. “We will improve the quality of elementary education and education will be comprehensive from now on. Because full-time education takes children off the street and will give families much more guarantees,” she said.

After the meeting, Lula granted an interview to journalists. He commented on the murder of a supporter, in Mato Grosso, killed by a co-worker as a result of political divergence. Accompanied by his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin, the PT said that a climate of hatred took over the country.

“This is a demonstration of the climate of hatred that is established in the electoral process. A totally abnormal thing. You are seeing here two people who were opponents in the elections [em referência a Alckmin], we contested elections, we were in different parties, we spoke badly about each other. And, when we have to think about the country, we are together building a proposal for the country. That’s politics,” he argued.