To help social project, Paralympic medalist faces challenge

With the objective of raising funds for a social project that offers a dream trip for 192 children in situations of social vulnerability, with disabilities or with some serious illness, the Paralympic medalist Phelipe Rodrigues faced a different challenge, kitesurfing through three states of the Brazilian Northeast.

The 32-year-old swimmer, who has already won eight medals in Paralympic Games, faced 270 km between Itamaracá (PE) and Natal (RN), a different course from the one he completed in 2021, of 370 km between Jericoacoara (CE) and Lençóis Maranhenses (BAD). But the objective remains the same, to raise funds for the British Dreamflight Project, which offers a 10-day trip to Disney (USA) for 192 children. Tour completely free for participants.

“Despite my experience in downwind [uma modalidade de kitesurfe], this one had several challenges that I didn’t count: a lot of rain, lack of wind and high tide. I have rashes and bruises on various parts of my body. I had no idea it would be such a difficult stretch, not to mention the fact that it was almost 300 km in three days, and that last year we did 400 km in seven days”, says the Pernambuco native.

Despite so much effort, the feeling is of accomplishment, as the athlete helped to fulfill part of the project’s goal, which has not yet been fully achieved, but which continues to receive donations until September 18 on the project’s website.