PGR asks for the annulment of Moraes’ measures against businessmen

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, today (9) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to annul the decision of court minister Alexandre de Moraes, which ordered searches and seizures against businessmen accused of sharing anti-democratic messages.

In the demonstration, Lindôra said that Moraes’ decision “violated the accusatory system”, as it was decreed ex officio, without prior manifestation of the Public Ministry and because only part of the steps had been requested by the Federal Police (PF).

According to the deputy prosecutor, there is no evidence that proves the practice of crimes by the businessmen and that justifies the searches. In addition, Lindôra stated that the minister’s decision was taken “only based on journalistic material”.

“The normal path that is expected from state prosecution bodies is, initially, to seek to ascertain, through preliminary and preliminary investigations, the veracity and authenticity of the information and to analyze, in the light of the legal system, whether the facts represented constitute, in theory, , criminal offenses,” the prosecutor wrote.

Last month, part of the steps determined by Alexandre de Moraes were taken based on a request from the Federal Police (PF) and were based on journalistic articles that had access to the exchange of messages between businessmen.