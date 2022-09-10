Moraes denies request to annul decision on searches against businessmen

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes denied the request made today (9) by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to annul its decision that determined searches and seizures against businessmen accused of sharing anti-democratic messages.

In the decision, Moraes said that the demonstration was made after the deadline. “The interlocutory appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Office, filed on 9/9/2022, is manifestly out of time, as it was filed 18 days after the subpoena, when the five-day period provided for in the Supreme Court’s internal regulations had already expired”, Moraes decided. ,

Earlier, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, asked for the searches to be annulled, as she understood that Moraes “violated the accusatory system”, since, according to her, the investigations were decreed ex officio, without prior manifestation of the Public Ministry and because only part of them were requested by the Federal Police (PF).

According to the deputy prosecutor, there is no evidence to prove the practice of crimes by the businessmen and to justify the searches. In addition, Lindôra stated that the minister’s decision was taken “only based on journalistic material”.