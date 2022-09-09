Brazil dispatches Argentina and qualifies for the Volleyball World Cup semi

Brazil‘s classification to the semifinals of the Volleyball World Cup this Thursday had a special flavor. In a rematch mood in the South American classic, the Brazilians beat the Argentines by 3 sets to 1 (25/16, 23/25, 25/22 and 25/21), in the city of Gliwice (Poland). Last year, the team led by Renan Dal Zotto suffered a setback for the brothers in the dispute for the Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Games.

The selection is still stronger than ever in search of the fourth championship. The semifinal – the seventh in a row in the country’s history – will take place on Saturday (10), at a time yet to be defined. The opponent will be the winner of this afternoon’s clash of the other clash of the quarterfinals, between Poland and the United States.

Seventh straight semifinal!!! 🇺🇸🏐🌟 THE #male selection beat Argentina 3-1 (25/16, 23/25, 25/22 and 25/21) and secured a spot among the top four teams in the World Championship. Brazil faces Poland or the United States in the semi, Saturday, still without a set time. pic.twitter.com/tfL2XOQCHJ — CBV (@volei) September 8, 2022

For the second consecutive game, the Leal pointer was the highest scorer on the court, with 25 hits (22 attack, one block and two serve).

“The team played very well, we are happy for this result. I was able to collaborate and I did well, I managed to turn important balls. Now it’s time to think about the semifinal”, analyzed Leal, in a statement to the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV).

The point of the game! 🏐🇧🇷 What defenses by Lucarelli, Thales and Flavio! pic.twitter.com/upVA4OQXz4 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 8, 2022

The opposite Wallace was the second best in the country with 13 points. Already recovered from pain in the calf, the pointer Lucarelli reinforced the team and scored 12 points.

“Being in yet another World Cup semifinal is a great satisfaction. All our last games against Argentina were tough. It’s always a tricky game, because they have a kind of game that we don’t fit in well, with little error, play and comeback. But we managed to do that very well too,” Lucarelli said.

Brazil was a finalist in the last five editions: it lifted the cup in 2002, 2006 and 2010, and was runner-up in 2014 and 2018, after losing to Poland, the other host of the World Cup this year.