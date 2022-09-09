Ipiranga Museum reopens to the public

After the official opening of the Ipiranga Museum, which took place this Wednesday (7), in São Paulo, today (8) it was the public’s turn to visit the restored museum, which was closed for 9 years. The museum first received visits from public school students, construction workers and their families yesterday.

The Ipiranga Museum promises to be one of the most complete and modern in Latin America. The institution underwent profound transformations for the celebration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil.

The couple Loreta and Salvatore were one of the first to visit the Ipiranga Museum this Thursday. “I love it, it’s so beautiful. São Paulo really deserved a museum like this, it was time. It’s a 10. Salvatore and I love it. We visited all the exhibitions with our friend Gabriel”, said the housewife Loreta Rita Malandrino, 62 years old, who has lived in Italy for 40 years and has lived with her Italian husband for about 2 years in the neighborhood of Ipiranga, the region where there is the museum.





At the entrance to the exhibition, the couple met the 26-year-old student Gabriel Major de Deus Lima, and together they visited the exhibitions. “I liked the entire restoration and saw that it has several safety devices, and the windows, which are thermal. I also liked the exhibitions, everything is very beautiful”, said the resident of Penha, north of São Paulo.

The Ipiranga Museum reopened with twice the size, plus an underground area and the capacity to host up to 11 simultaneous exhibitions. The expectation is that 900,000 to 1 million people visit the museum every year. As part of the opening celebrations, the visit is free until the 6th of November. But tickets must be booked through the museum’s website.

The total cost of the work was R$ 235 million. In addition to the funds raised from the private sector, through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture, contributions were made by the government of the state of São Paulo and partly by companies, without tax incentives. The state government invested BRL 34 million in the restoration work, of which BRL 15 million went to the Monument Building and BRL 19 million to the French Garden.





exhibitions

Eleven new exhibitions are open to the public, covering around 3,500 items from the collection, which in total has 450,000 items and documents. For the first time in the museum’s history, the institution will also be able to receive collections from other institutions, including international ones, thanks to the installation of air conditioning.

The building also received the installation of low transmittance glass, which retains the heat of the sun’s rays, ensuring the building’s thermal comfort and better conservation of the collection. Lighting is controlled point by point via an automation system, with LED lamps, which use less energy and emit less heat. Another ecological action was a hybrid system for air circulation, which includes air conditioning units only in the expansion of the building – which also preserves the integrity of the historic construction.





Construction

The works were carried out on two fronts: restoration of the Monument Building and expansion of the building. With the new space created, of 6,800 m², the museum gains an entrance integrated to the French Garden, in addition to a ticket office, cafe, store, auditorium for 200 people, spaces and rooms for educational services, and a large room for temporary exhibitions, with 900m².

In the Monumento Building, repairs were carried out in all the details of the refined architecture, including the 7.6 thousand m² of the facades, which, for the first time, underwent cleaning, stripping, recovery of ornaments, application of mortar, treatment of cracks and, Finally, the painting.

The Ipiranga Museum also had the French Garden restored, located in front of the Monument Building. The work included restoration of the entire built area and landscaping, renovation of the space of the former administration to install a restaurant, creation of infrastructure for food bikes, restoration and modernization of public lighting, requalification of access roads, including accessibility equipment. , reactivation of the central fountain and recovery of two fountains present in the original garden design, destroyed in the 1970s.

The student couple Beatriz and Eduardo strolled through the garden. What impressed her most were the fountains. “Of course the fountains are very cute. At night it must be even more beautiful, because I noticed that it has lights. But during the day it’s also amazing, the garden is cool. It brings a freshness, and today it’s so hot, it’s very beautiful, it’s very cool”, said Beatriz Cristina Tenreira Pimentel, 18 years old.

Eduardo also liked the fountain. “Before the ban, the fountain didn’t work and that’s what impresses me the most, it’s very beautiful. And the whole garden is much more beautiful”, said the student, who was with his skateboard on the sidewalk, adding that he already wants to see how the lower part of the park was, well frequented by those who ride skateboards and scooters. “I live in the region, I’ve walked a lot here in the park, and I’m also curious to see it down there, I haven’t been there for a long time,” said Eduardo Oliveira da Silva, 20.





historical heritage

Listed by the Municipal, State and Federal Historic Heritage, the building was built between 1885 and 1890 and is located within the Parque Independência complex. It was originally conceived as a monument to Independence and became, in 1895, the headquarters of the State Museum, created 2 years before, being the oldest public museum in São Paulo and one of the oldest in the country.