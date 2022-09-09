Felipe D’Avila proposes to improve teacher training

Novo’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Felipe D’Avila, fulfilled today (8) an agenda focused on the topic of education. In his first appointment, he visited the Instituto Singularidades, in the Bela Vista neighborhood of São Paulo, which offers undergraduate/licensing, lato sensu postgraduate and university extension courses focused on the area of ​​education.

According to the candidate, one of the pillars of his government’s plan for education is to invest in teacher training. “We will not improve education if we do not improve the quality of the teacher. Instituto Singularidades is an example of how to have a modern teacher training course, in which the content and practice begin from the first year of the program. We need to make sure the teacher knows how to teach,” he said.

He also defended the full-time school as fundamental to creating the teacher’s bond with the school and with the students. “We have to attack this deficit mainly in the exact area, in science and mathematics”.

The presidential candidate said that one of the goals of his government, if elected, is to place Brazil among the 20 best in the ranking of the International Student Assessment Program (PISA) in seven years.

“It is essential to review the teacher’s salary policy according to classroom performance. We spend a lot of money on the education machine and little on learning. The rule will have to be student learning”, said D’Avila. “Education is the best way to generate equal opportunities for people”.

The candidate also visited Inteli – Institute of Technology and Leadership, an institution in São Paulo that offers courses in computer and software engineering, computer science and information systems.