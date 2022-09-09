BrazilBrazil

Masks are no longer mandatory on public transport in SP

As of tomorrow (9), protective masks against covid-19 will no longer be mandatory on public transport in São Paulo. The announcement was made, today (8), jointly by the city hall and the government of São Paulo and occurs after recommendation of the Management Council of the Department of Science, Research and Development in Health of São Paulo, the former Scientific Committee. The decrees that deal with the subject will be published in the municipal and state Official Gazettes.

With this, the use of masks only remains mandatory in the state of São Paulo in hospitals and health services. On CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) and Metro trains, in addition to buses, use is now optional, although it is still recommended.

Seniors

According to the Management Council, the recommendation is that groups considered vulnerable – such as the elderly and immunosuppressed people – continue to use the equipment.

“The state of São Paulo achieved a fantastic coverage rate in the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus, and protected its population, especially against serious cases of the disease. As a result, hospitalizations and deaths plummeted. This gives us the necessary security to make the use of masks more flexible at this time, but we will remain vigilant, constantly monitoring epidemiological data”, said infectologist David Uip, Secretary of Science, Research and Development in Health of São Paulo.

Since March of this year, the use of a mask in closed environments is no longer mandatory throughout the state of São Paulo, with the exception of public transport and places such as hospitals, laboratories and health posts. But now the requirement will only be required in the state for hospitals and health services.

