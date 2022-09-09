Decorated by Elizabeth II, Pele says his legacy will be forever

Football legend Pele used his Twitter account to declare himself an admirer of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday (8), and say that the monarch’s legacy, the longest in UK history, will last. forever.

“I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness her love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã”, wrote Pelé, touted as “king of football”, published in English on his profile on the social network. “His feats have marked generations. This legacy will last forever,” he added in the publication, accompanied by photos in which he appears alongside the queen during a match between the teams of the States of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, at Maracanã, in 1968, during Elizabeth’s only visit to Brazil.

Pelé, 81 years old, received in 1997, when he was Minister of Sports in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, the decoration of the Knight’s Order of the British Empire, offered by Queen Elizabeth.

The queen, who was also the world‘s oldest monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Palace in Scotland, and her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and head of state for others. 14 countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

