Government declares official mourning for death of Queen Elizabeth II

President Jair Bolsonaro decreed this Thursday (8) three-day official mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. The act was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU). The announcement of the death of the monarch, aged 96, was made by Buckingham Palace in the early afternoon.

By law, during official mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast in all public offices.

One of the last official manifestations of Queen Elizabeth II was precisely in relation to Brazil. She published a message, addressing the President of the Republic, to send congratulations to the Brazilian people for the celebration of 200 years of Independence. In the message, the queen said that she fondly remembered her visit to the country in 1968.

On social media, other Brazilian authorities expressed their regret over the death of the British monarch, who was the longest-lived queen of the Crown’s history. “On behalf of the Brazilian National Congress, I offer my condolences to the family and to all the people of the United Kingdom,” wrote Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies also issued a statement. “In conveying our condolences to the British people and their royal family, I recall the historic links between Brazil and the United Kingdom, which date back to the early years of our life as an independent nation and which were strengthened while Queen Elizabeth reigned,” he wrote. Deputy Arthur Lira.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão also took to social media to speak out about the death of Elizabeth II. “The Queen of our generation leaves our society today, those born in the 1950s who got used to seeing her as a symbol of the United Kingdom itself. The moment is a tribute to this unique figure of statesman”, he posted.

Itamaraty

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), the Brazilian government offered condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In an official note, the ministry highlighted the monarch’s trajectory in seven decades in power and her passage through Brazil, 54 years ago.

“Throughout her more than 70 years of reign, the longest-lived monarch in UK history has been a symbol of leadership and stability for the country and the world. Her visit in 1968, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, to Recife, Salvador, Brasília, São Paulo, Campinas and Rio de Janeiro is remembered by the Government and the Brazilian people as a mark of friendship between Brazil and the United Kingdom. Remembering the visit of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh to Brazil is to value the partnership between Brazil and the United Kingdom, which covers a large number of areas – trade, health, investment, academic exchange, science and technology – and whose main objective is to contribute to the well-being of Brazilians and Britons, for the benefit of of the progress of both countries”, says the note.

