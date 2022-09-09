Brazilian and world leaders mourn the death of Queen Elisabeth

Brazilian and world leaders mourned the death of Queen Elisabeth II. President Jair Bolsonaro decreed three days of official mourning, published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Diary of the Union. The Queen died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, after reigning for more than 70 years.

“Eternity often surprises us, taking from us those we love, but today, it was eternity’s turn to be surprised with the glorious arrival of Her Highness the Queen of the United Kingdom. May God receive her in his infinite goodness and comfort her family and the British people.”

In an official note, the president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, reported that he received the news of the death “with sadness”. “Elizabeth II experienced some of the most important moments in human history. She fulfilled her constitutional role with praise and was an example of a statesman. On behalf of the Brazilian National Congress, I offer my condolences to the family and to all the people of the United Kingdom,” Pacheco wrote.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, also spoke. “As I convey our condolences to the British people and their royal family, I recall the historic links between Brazil and the United Kingdom, which date back to the early years of our life as an independent nation and which were strengthened while Queen Elizabeth reigned,” he says. Lira’s message on the social network Twitter.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that the queen was “a unique example of a statesman” and recalled the recent greetings sent by the monarch to Brazil for the Bicentennial of Independence. “It was fate that, shortly before leaving us, she, friendly and present as she always was, sent her greetings to our president for the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, fondly remembering her visit to the country in 1968,” Mourão wrote on Twitter.

In the same social network, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said that Elisabeth II “was a leader who served as an example for many and fulfilled her life mission”. He wished comfort to the sovereign’s family.

International repercussion

Top world leaders expressed their condolences and highlighted the Queen’s importance on the international stage. Sworn in last Tuesday (6) as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss released an official note in which she says that “Queen Elisabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built”. According to the prime minister, it is a great loss, but Queen Elisabeth II leaves a great legacy.

The last official engagement of the monarch took place the day before yesterday (6), with the transfer of the position of prime minister to Liz Truss. The ceremony was quick and took place at Balmoral Castle in Scotland because the Queen was unable to travel to London.

“We met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. [norte-americano]. In total, she has met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence.”

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the Queen’s important role in maintaining friendly relations between the UK and France. “Her Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has embodied the continuity and unity of the British nation for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” Macron tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the Queen’s wisdom and compassion. “As we look back on her life and her reign, which spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and appreciate Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the royal family during this most difficult time,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter. As part of the Commonwealth, Canada has the British monarch as its head of state.

In Spain, the prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, mourned the death and highlighted the historic role of the queen. “A figure of global relevance, witness to British and European history,” Sánchez posted on Twitter.

