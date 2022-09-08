STF begins to judge guarantee of places in day care centers and preschool

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) started today (8) the judgment that will define whether the State is obliged to guarantee places in day care centers and preschool for children up to 5 years of age.

The Constitution defined that early childhood education, in day care and preschool, should be guaranteed to children up to 5 years old. The guarantee is provided for in article 208, item IV.

However, municipalities claim that they do not have the resources to guarantee enrollment.

The only vote in the trial was given by the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux. The minister understood that early childhood education is guaranteed by the Constitution and must be guaranteed.

“The State has a constitutional duty to guarantee effective access and care in day care centers and preschool units, under penalty of constituting an unacceptable state omission”, said Fux.

After the rapporteur’s vote, Minister André Mendonça asked for a view of the process. There is no date for the resumption of the trial.

The judgment in the Supreme Court is motivated by an appeal by the municipality of Criciúma (SC) against a decision of the Justice of Santa Catarina, taken from an action by the Public Ministry, which forced the local government to offer places in day care centers for children up to 2 years of age. age and in preschool who are between 3 and 5 years old. The decision applies to needy families living in the city.

The city attorney’s office claimed that the Judiciary cannot impose the allocation of resources from the Executive and that the availability of vacancies must be implemented to the extent of financial possibilities.

The trial process has general repercussions, that is, the decision that is taken by the STF will be mandatory in actions on the same subject that are processed in the country’s Judiciary.