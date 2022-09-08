Alison dos Santos wins and is undefeated champion of Diamond League 2022

Current world champion of the 400 meters hurdles, the Brazilian Alison dos Santos made history again by winning, undefeated, the title of the 2022 season of the Diamond League (Diamond League), the main circuit of athletics events on the planet. This Thursday (8) he won the last stage, held in Zurich (Switzerland), by crossing the finish line in 46s98, leaving behind the North Americans Khaliffah Rosser (47s76) and CJ Allen (48s21).

WHAT A PROOF OF ALISON! 💎🇧🇷 46.98 and meeting record in the 400m hurdles! And he even took his foot off at the end! pic.twitter.com/u0lRf23mJs — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) September 8, 2022

The 22-year-old from São Joaquim da Barra from São Paulo became the country’s first champion in Diamond League track events. He now joins compatriot Fabiana Murer, a former pole vaulter, who had already won the championship twice (2010 and 2014) in the competition.

The year 2002 was really special for Alison. In July he reached the top of the World Athletics rankings (International Athletics Association) after claiming the World Championship title in Eugene (United States) in 46.29, the fastest time he has done this year.

Other results

Another three Brazilians competed in Zurich this Thursday (8). Thiago Braz, gold in pole vault at Rio 2026 and bronze in Tokyo, ended his participation in sixth place. In the triple jump, Almir dos Santos was in fifth place, and Rafael Pereira completed the 110 meters hurdle in ninth position (13s73).