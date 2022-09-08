Parade in celebration of the Bicentennial brings together crowds on the Esplanade

Under the eyes and applause of thousands of people on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, troops from the Armed Forces, Military Police, Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and the Military Fire Department paraded this morning (7) in the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil . The parade took place after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The intense sun, usually present in the last months in Brasília, during the dry season, did not appear as expected on this Independence holiday, causing the parade to take place on a cloudy and cold windy day on the Esplanada.

Around 9 am, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, arrived. Before heading to the rostrum, the president broke protocol and decided to walk down the track, waving to the stands, full of supporters. At that moment, Army paratroopers descended on the Esplanade carrying a Brazilian flag. Then the president took his place on the rostrum for the start of the parade, which was marked by the passage of the Smoke Squadron. The planes cut across the sky above the Esplanade and left a trail of smoke in the colors of the National Flag.

Among those present in the tribune of honor, along with the president and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, were the ministers of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, and of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in addition to Vice-President Hamilton. Mourão. The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was also there.





A difference from this year’s parade to past ones was the presence of 27 tractors, each representing a Brazilian state and the Federal District. The presence of these vehicles in the parade sought to represent the importance of the agricultural sector in the country.

In an electoral campaign, President Jair Bolsonaro saw his supporters in the vast majority of the public present. People in T-shirts and hats with the president’s face and name shouted his name all the time.

A crowd spread across the Esplanade lawn during the parade, unable to access the already packed stands. In the midst of the public, banners could be seen criticizing ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and communism.

Bolsonaro did not speak during the parade.