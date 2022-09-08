US delegation arrives in Taiwan

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on a previously unannounced trip to Taiwan on Wednesday, the latest group of senior officials from the country to visit the island, defying Beijing, which has reacted negatively to these trips.

The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said the eight lawmakers, led by Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, will stay until Friday for a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

“The delegation will meet with senior leaders from Taiwan to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains and other significant issues of mutual interest,” he added.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen while they are on the island.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, dismissing the strong objections of the Taipei government.

China carried out war exercises last month near Taiwan following a trip to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and has continued its military activities on the island since then.

Other US lawmakers followed Pelosi’s trip, as did the governor of the US state of Arizona.

