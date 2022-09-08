New wave of bird flu hits France

An out-of-season wave of bird flu on the island of Rouzic, off the French Atlantic coast, this summer devastated thousands of seabirds, including the gannet, alarming conservationists and poultry farmers.

The deaths have occurred around the west coast of France in recent weeks. The viral infection, which usually occurs during the autumn and winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, raises fears that it may have become a year-round risk and endemic to French wildlife.

The disease is considered a danger to France’s poultry industry, the second largest in the European Union, which was forced to cull more than 19 million birds between November and May because of avian influenza, as avian flu is formally called.

“Avian flu is hitting seabirds in spring and summer, which is totally new. Traditionally, avian flu mainly hits waterfowl during winter,” said Pascal Provost, director of the Sept. Iles, which includes the island of Rouzic.

Since the end of July, seven new outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed on French farms, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“The situation is exceptional – never encountered in France before – due to its scale and the period in which cases are being detected,” the ministry said on its website, warning of the risk of contamination of the farms.

Avian influenza is usually transmitted through the feces of infected migratory wild birds or through direct contact with contaminated food, clothing and equipment.

