Bolsonaro says Brazil is re-emerged with a more thriving economy

The Brazilian economy has re-emerged after the pandemic and the initial complications of the war in Ukraine, President Jair Bolsonaro said today (7). In a speech to supporters after the September 7 military parade, he said Brazil had managed to create jobs and hold back inflation in recent months.

“When it seemed that all was lost for the world, behold, Brazil reappears, with a thriving economy. With one of the cheapest gasoline in the world. With one of the most comprehensive social programs in the world, Auxílio Brazil. With a record in job creation. With inflation plummeting”, highlighted the president, at the top of an electric trio installed on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and businessman Luciano Hang, the president said that it is the obligation of the entire population to act in accordance with the Constitution. “It is everyone’s obligation to play within the four lines of our Constitution. With a re-election, we will bring into these four lines all those who dare to stay out of it. I’m sure, on this Esplanade. Here is the origin of the laws that change our country,” he declared.

Bolsonaro spoke for about 10 minutes, before leaving for Rio de Janeiro, where he will participate in an act on Copacabana Beach in the afternoon. He said that the events of the Bicentennial of Independence unite Brazilians from the four corners of the country and show the equality of the people.

“[Este é um] event where, between us, there is no difference. We’re all the same. We all want the good of our country. The good of our country. I am sure that together, in October, we will take another big step towards the future of our country and our families”, concluded the president, before ending his speech.

Before the civic-military parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, early in the morning, Bolsonaro got out of the presidential Rolls Royce and took a short walk along the Monumental Axis, waving to supporters in the stands.