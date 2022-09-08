Iran has enough uranium for a bomb, report says

Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60%, which is close to weapons grade, has grown to enough for a nuclear bomb, a report from the United Nations (UN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) showed this week. Wednesday (7).

Going beyond that threshold is a milestone in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which capped the purity allowed Iran to enrich uranium at 3.67%, well below the 20% achieved before the deal and around 90%. which is the weapons grade.

Washington’s withdrawal from the deal under then-President Donald Trump and its re-imposition of sanctions against Iran, which had been lifted in the treaty, prompted the country to violate the deal’s nuclear restrictions.

“Iran can now produce 25 kg [de urânio] to 90% if you want,” a senior diplomat said in response to the report seen by Reuters, when asked whether Iran had enough 60% enriched material for a bomb.

The report shows that the Iranian stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% and in the form of uranium hexafluoride, the gas that centrifuges enrich, is estimated at 55.6 kg, an increase of 12.5 kg from the previous quarterly report.

It would take Iran about three to four weeks to produce enough material for a bomb if it wanted to, the diplomat said, adding that it would take the IAEA two to three days to detect movement in that direction. Iran denies the intention.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have made little progress towards resuming the deal, which would lead to the many advanced centrifuges that Iran is now using being shut down, as the deal only allows uranium enrichment with IR-1 centrifuges of first generation.

Reactivating the deal would also reduce its multi-level enriched uranium stockpile, currently around four tonnes, back to the agreed limit of 202.8 kg.

