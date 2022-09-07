Rains make SC municipalities cancel September 7 parades

Municipalities of Santa Catarina decided to postpone or cancel the civic parades that would be held today (7) in commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. According to the city halls, the forecast of heavy rains and lightning made it impossible to carry out the events.

In the state, the parades planned for Blumenau, Timbó, Indaial, Presidente Getúlio, Araquari, Itajaí, Gaspar, in addition to Guarapuava, in Paraná, were canceled.

In other cities, the celebrations were postponed to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday and dates that mark the anniversary of the municipalities.

In Pomerode and Joaçaba, the civic parades were transferred to November 15th. In Porto Belo, the event will be on October 12. Biguaçú City Hall suspended the parade, and a new date will be set.

In Blumenau, the city government informed that the cancellation is an “act of care” with the public and with about 4 thousand students who would participate in the parade.

The municipality of Itajaí mentioned that forecasts made by the Civil Defense warned of areas of instability on the northern coast of the state.

“We are very sorry, because all the teaching units, as well as the Education Department and the entities, worked exhaustively to present a quality parade to the community, but unfortunately time did not help us”, declared the city hall.

In Guarapuava (PR), the parade was canceled after warnings of heavy rains and lightning on Wednesday morning.

“Because of the weather conditions, in order to preserve the health and well-being of everyone, especially our children, the municipal administration chose to cancel the civic parade in celebration of Brazil‘s independence, which on this occasion celebrates its 200th anniversary. However, the feeling of patriotism and love for our country must remain and be worshiped every day”, declared the city hall.

Weather forecast

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), a mass of hot air loaded with humidity is causing heavy rain showers in the South, Southeast and Center-West regions. Today, the rains should remain in the northeast of Santa Catarina, Paraná and São Paulo. There is a forecast of hailstorms in the localities.