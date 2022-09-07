Parade opens celebration of the Bicentennial of Independence in São Paulo

The traditional civic-military parade on September 7th opened the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil this morning (7th) in São Paulo. The event was held along the entire length of the central lane of Avenida Dom Pedro I, in Ipiranga, as a way of integrating the bicentennial actions in the same territory.

The parade usually takes place at the Anhembi Sambadrome. The event took place between 8:00 am and 12:30 pm, with the presence of authorities, military and civil society organizations, and approximately 10,000 people, including civilians and military, parading.



September 7th parade, by Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

The parade was held in partnership with the state government, Navy, Army, and Brazilian Air Force. Previously, there were artistic presentations with the Brazilian Army Symphony Band and the LBV Coral. In addition, the script included the raising of the flag at the National Pavilion, historical staging, troop review by the state governor, arrival of the mayor of the capital of São Paulo and the governor to the platform, Salva de Gala and Anthem of Independence.



Civic-Military Parade on September 7, commemorating the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, on Avenida Dom Pedro I, in Ipiranga. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

Throughout the exhibition, the public was under heavy rain and endured the low temperature of 16°C in the capital of São Paulo. But that was not a reason for discouragement for those who got up early and went to watch the event. Pharmacist Suelen Menino, 22, said that she attends every year because she likes to honor the country because she is proud. “This does not interfere in the political part because it is a matter of loving the country. It rains every year, so I already expected that,” she said.

The 52-year-old nanny Luzia Bueno said that she always attends the September 7 parade because she thinks the parade is a marvel. This time she was with her husband and granddaughter, who had never seen anything like it. “I come because being a soldier is a dream that I didn’t realize. I like the horses, the dogs. Everything is beautiful and I would like to be there. It is immeasurable wealth. Rain is not a problem, nor do I feel it.”

staging

The show Voices of Independence will be staged in the open to recount the history of Brazil this afternoon. Parque da Independência will be transformed into a large stage, where the history of Grito do Ipiranga will be revisited.

The proposal is to approach, in a playful way, the processes and important historical characters that culminated in the act of independence of Brazil, emphasizing which structures change and which are perpetuated to the present day. The famous scene illustrated in Pedro Américo’s painting of the events that culminated in national independence will be interpreted by Caco Ciocler, chosen to play Dom Pedro I.