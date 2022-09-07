Europe announces high-tech satellite for extreme climates

Europe on Wednesday announced the first of a €4 billion family of satellites designed to give early warning of extreme weather that has been wreaking havoc across the world this year.

The result of 12 years of work by the European Space Agency and 30 Eumetsat nations, the MTG-1 satellite will be launched by the end of this year, on an Ariane 5 rocket, and will provide clearer views of Europe and Africa in space.

The 3.8-ton spacecraft will transmit images from next year and will be accompanied in geostationary orbit by three more MTG-I imaging satellites and two MTG-S “probe” satellites, capable of cutting through the atmosphere, as well as a scanner doctor, by 2030.

The hope is that meteorologists will gain precious hours in predicting short-term storms and floods that can cost lives.

“There is a real challenge today – being able to calculate the initial state [do clima]”, said Herve Roquet, deputy director of research at Meteo France.

The initiative highlights a race to deal with climate disruption exacerbated by global warming, which is estimated to cost $100 billion worldwide in 2021 alone.

