Check out the commitments of the presidential candidates on the 7th of September

Today (7), Brazil‘s Independence Day, candidates for the Presidency of the Republic had civic engagements, interviews, walks and meetings with supporters. Check out what the candidates’ agenda was this Wednesday:

Ciro Gomes (PDT): the candidate spent the day in Minas Gerais. In the morning, he met with the Archbishop of Mariana (MG), Dom Airton José. As posted on social media, the two talked about Brazil, faith, the environment, education and democracy. In the early afternoon, he made inserts on his Youtube channel. At the end of the afternoon, the candidate gives a speech in Ouro Preto, where he presents a balance of the movements of the 7th of September.

Eymael Constituent (DC): participated in a meeting with the campaign team.

Felipe D’Avila (New): there was no public agenda in the morning. In the afternoon, the candidate went to Parque da Independência, in the Ipiranga neighborhood, southeastern São Paulo, to do leafleting. Afterwards, he participated in the reopening ceremony of the New Ipiranga Museum.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): in the morning, the candidate addressed supporters after the parade in Brasília. Bolsonaro said Brazil has managed to create jobs and hold back inflation in recent months. The president also stated that it is the obligation of the entire population to act in accordance with the Constitution. The candidate spoke for about 10 minutes before leaving for Rio where he participates in an act on Copacabana Beach during the afternoon.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): the candidate had no campaign commitments.

Father Kelmon (PTB): the candidate did not release official campaign commitments.

Simone Tebet (MDB): the MDB candidate was in Jaguariúna (SP). At 10 am, she visited Fazenda da Barra, a historic monument in the city. An hour later, she went to the city’s Municipal Environmental Education Center, where she took pictures with children and raised the national flag. On social media, Tebet called for a commitment to reduce inequalities and eradicate poverty and hunger and criticized the cut in funds for the Popular Pharmacy Program.

Sofia Manzano (PCB): PCB candidate Sofia Manzano participated in the Grito dos Excluídos in Rio de Janeiro. In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the act was marked by a walk from Candelária, in the center of the city, to Cais do Valongo. Landing place for slaves from Africa, the Valongo Wharf is recognized as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Soraya Thronicke (Union): the candidate walked with voters in the morning in the city of Embu das Artes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, and in the afternoon participated in the reopening ceremony of the New Museum of Ipiranga. At the beginning of the night, the candidate’s appointment is with the youth, in the party’s campaign committee. The event was dedicated to debating democracy and freedom.

the candidates Vera Lucia (PSTU) and Leonardo Pericles (UP) attended the Grito dos Excluídos in Praça da Sé, in São Paulo. Opened by Father Júlio Lancellotti, the event had breakfast distributed to around 5,000 homeless people in downtown São Paulo.

*Updated article at 4:47 pm to include information about candidates’ agendas.