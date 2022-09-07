Jorginho arrives at Vasco saying that the target is the return to Serie A

Affirming that Vasco’s great goal in 2022 is to return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, coach Jorginho was officially presented by Cruzmaltino this Wednesday (7) at the Almirante Training Center, in Cidade de Deus (Rio de Janeiro) .

And the work goes on at full steam at CT Moacyr Barbosa 💢 📸: Daniel Ramalho | #Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/uOqJZfAfCc — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) September 7, 2022

“The goal today is access. It’s goal one. In the medium and long term, something that starts in November, the objective is to make Vasco a more competitive team. In a scenario where he can rival other clubs different from what he rivals this year. The goal is to build a strong team. Inside strong structure. Therefore, there will be investment within the CT, in professionals and in the squad”, declared the coach, who already commanded the team between 2015 and 2016 and in 2018.

And the two previous visits to Vasco bring sweet memories to Jorginho, who says that São Januário is his home: “It is a pleasure to return to Vasco da Gama. I’m very honored to be back, happy to be home again. This is my home, I played two years here. I was a coach in 2015, 2016 and 2018”.

Jorginho and his assistants, Joelton Urtiga and João Roberto, started work with the cast this Tuesday afternoon at CT Moacyr Barbosa ✅ 📸: Daniel Ramalho | #Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/6Wk00YjLa8 — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) September 6, 2022

To return to live good times for Cruzmaltino, the coach has already started work last Tuesday (6), alongside assistants Joelton Urtiga and João Roberto. The goal is to prepare the team for next Sunday’s game (11) against Grêmio in Porto Alegre.