BrazilBrazil

Ajax overtakes Rangers to win 4-0

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read

Ajax built a solid lead early in the match before overcoming Rangers and winning 4-0 in group A of the Champions League at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Edson Álvarez, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus scored in an unbalanced first half, and Steven Bergwijn made the fourth, ten minutes from time, to complete the rout.

It was a dominant performance by a new Ajax, who sold several key players during the transfer window, but who still proved too strong against the Scots, runners-up in the last Europa League.

An unfortunate return to the Netherlands for Rangers, who last month beat PSV away from home in the return leg of the playoffs to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010.

They even hit the post with a deflected shot and got their first corner in the second minute of stoppage time.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Simone Tebet defends triple list to choose PGR

21 hours ago

Election Publicity Center starts to work at TSE

21 hours ago

TSE orders publication that links Lula to Suzana Von Richthofen to be deleted

22 hours ago

Low adherence leads Saúde to extend the National Vaccination Campaign

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.