Ajax overtakes Rangers to win 4-0

Ajax built a solid lead early in the match before overcoming Rangers and winning 4-0 in group A of the Champions League at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Edson Álvarez, Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus scored in an unbalanced first half, and Steven Bergwijn made the fourth, ten minutes from time, to complete the rout.

It was a dominant performance by a new Ajax, who sold several key players during the transfer window, but who still proved too strong against the Scots, runners-up in the last Europa League.

An unfortunate return to the Netherlands for Rangers, who last month beat PSV away from home in the return leg of the playoffs to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010.

They even hit the post with a deflected shot and got their first corner in the second minute of stoppage time.

