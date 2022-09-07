Simone Tebet defends triple list to choose PGR

The MDB candidate for the Planalto Palace, Simone Tebet, said this Tuesday (6th) that, if elected, she will choose the Attorney General of the Republic through a triple list indicated by the organ. The presidential candidate also spoke out in favor of having this type of format become the rule and be included by Congress in the Federal Constitution. “The triple list will be, in my government, fulfilled and attended to. It is a right of the Public Ministry, preferably constitutionalized, so there is no problem”, she said, after meeting with the board of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR).

During the event, Tebet also defended the independence and autonomy of the Public Ministry. “Among all the institutions, it is one of the most important because it supervises, it gives society what is most dear to it. So she fights organized crime, she fights corruption. The Public Ministry is on the side of the citizen when we are talking about environmental issues, but for that, the Public Ministry needs to have independence. Brazil needs to deal with its powers in a harmonious way”.

About tomorrow’s celebrations (7), Simone Tebet said that she hopes it will be a day of peace. “I think the message I need to get across tomorrow is a message of peace, a message of perspective, that we can, on September 7th, understand what independence is. A country is not free, it is not independent when 33 million Brazilians are hungry. Brazil is not independent when it excludes minorities. Brazil is not independent when it simply encourages hatred, violence against those who think differently. So, within this aspect, I am extremely calm that, if there are half a dozen people wanting to riot, there will be millions of Brazilian soldiers with the flag of peace, in the sense of pacifying”. she said.