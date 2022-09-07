Election Publicity Center starts to work at TSE

The Elections Dissemination Center (CDE), a space open to accredited journalists who work in coverage of this year’s election, began operating today (6) at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasília.

With almost two thousand square meters, the CDE of Elections 2022 has a structure to hold 350 to 400 people at the same time. There is also an auditorium for press conferences on voting days. Elections are scheduled for October 2 (first round) and October 30 (possible second round).

The space also has a press room. After the end of the election, five big screens should disclose the results of the total number of votes in real time.

Accreditation

This year, 519 professionals from the Brazilian press, from 110 national vehicles, and 50 professionals from the foreign press, from 12 international vehicles were accredited to have access to the CDE.

According to the CDE usage rules, three credentials will be provided per printed or digital media vehicle (newspaper, magazine, website), two per radio station and four per television station.

“The credentials will be distributed with the name of the press vehicle. That is, there will be no credential in the name of a specific professional”, informed the TSE.