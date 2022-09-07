TSE orders publication that links Lula to Suzana Von Richthofen to be deleted

Superior Electoral Court (TSE) minister Maria Cláudia Bucchianeri ordered Twitter to remove several posts linking presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Suzana Von Richthofen, who was convicted of murdering her own parents.

The magistrate complied with the request of the Brazil da Esperança coalition, which includes Lula’s candidacy for the presidency. In the post circulating on Twitter, he appears in a photo next to a woman dressed in red with Richthofen’s face inserted by montage.

The coalition highlighted that the publication resulted in a 120% increase in searches for the terms Lula and Suzane Von Richthofen, although several verification agencies have already denied the image and confirmed that the person in the photo is, in fact, former parliamentary advisor Patrícia Lélis. .

Bucchianeri wrote that the publication has the “deliberate purpose of misleading voters and deconstructing the image of a given candidacy based on unquestionably false content”.

She ordered Twitter to remove posts within 24 hours from eight different profiles, as well as provide the access data, registration and IP address of the person who posted the image, in order to identify those responsible for spreading the disinformation.

churches

In another representation, Minister Cármen Lúcia, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), ordered the removal of publications that associate Lula with the invasion of churches and the persecution of Christians. One of the posts was made on the verified profile of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) on Twitter.

In her decision, the minister stated that the posts “are not political criticism or a legitimate expression of thought. What we have is an offensive message to the honor and image of a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, with the dissemination of information that is known to be untrue”.

She determined that the social networks Twitter, Facebook and Instagram remove the posts within 48 hours. She also set a fine of BRL 50,000 if posts of the type to be published again.

THE Brazil Agency tries to contact the defense of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.