PF takes integrated action against fraud for electronic fraud

The Public Security Task Force in Piauí is on the streets this Tuesday (6th) with Operation Arlequim. The objective is to repress crimes of embezzlement through electronic fraud. In the action – which has the technical support of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security through the Cyber ​​Operations Laboratory of the Secretariat of Integrated Operations – 12 search and seizure warrants in the states of São Paulo, Federal District, Ceará, Piauí and Pará.

According to the Federal Police, the investigations began with complaints of improper authorization of telephone numbers and messaging applications, without the knowledge or authorization of the holders. The criminals began to send messages requesting money from people close to them, totaling an approximate loss of R$300,000. “The operation’s targets, in addition to fraudsters, are individuals who somehow rented or lent their bank accounts for undue receipts of amounts subtracted from the victims”, detailed the PF, in a note.

The investigated may be indicted for the crimes of embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering. The name Operação Arlequim alludes to the figure of the faker, an imposter who, pretending to be the victim, asks for values ​​from close people, causing several damages. The Task Force includes the Federal Police, the Civil and Military Police of Piauí, in addition to the Federal Highway Police and the Criminal Police.