Barcelona will “dream big” in the Champions League, says Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is confident his team will be among the clubs vying for the Champions League title this season after the Spanish giants were knocked out of the competition in last season’s group stage.

“We will compete and dream big. Otherwise, I would have stayed at home,” Xavi said at a press conference on the eve of the opening game of Group C, on Wednesday (7), against Viktoria Plzen. “Being favorite is something else. You have to be humble. Every game is going to be a war. We haven’t won a Champions League title here since 2015.”

New signing Robert Lewandowski delighted Barca fans in their three consecutive La Liga victories, scoring five goals, including two consecutive games with two goals each.

The arrival of the two-time FIFA Player of the Year has raised expectations at the Camp Nou after Barcelona endured a frustrating 2021-22 season following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain.

With new signing Raphinha playing well on the right side, a resurgent Ousmane Dembélé finally showing his potential and Ansu Fati getting back in shape, the anticipation couldn’t be higher.

“I see every day how the fans are doing. The shirts are sold out, people stop us and applaud us in the street. We have to keep going, it’s a positive feeling,” said Xavi.

Xavi is aware that the first home game against the weakest team in the group, Viktoria Plzen, could be tricky, with matches against Bayern and Inter Milan to come. “For now we need to be focused on our objective which is to advance to the knockout stage. We have to reach at least the round of 16 in such a difficult competition and a very complicated group.”

