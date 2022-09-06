TSE orders video that links Ciro and aggression against women to be taken off the air

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined, in a decision signed yesterday (5), that the social network Instagram remove within 48 hours a video that associates presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) with physical aggression against women.

In the publication, Ciro appears dancing a carnival march whose lyrics say: “I’m going to start hitting women”. In representation, the PDT claimed that the montage alludes to an alleged aggression suffered by Ciro’s ex-wife, actress Patrícia Pillar, more than 20 years ago.

The party said that “the aforementioned fake news it is always resurrected, in a cunning and vile way, during electoral periods” and stressed that the actress herself has already denied numerous times the occurrence of any violence by Ciro against her.

In her decision, Carmen Lúcia wrote that there are no elements that point to the alleged aggression insinuated by the publication on Instagram. “In this case, they are not political criticisms or legitimate expressions of thought. What we have is a clear message offensive to the honor and image of the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic”, wrote the minister.

In addition to determining the removal of the content, the minister ordered the company responsible for Instagram to inform all the data of the profile that made the publication.