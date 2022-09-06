Vera Lucia defends nationalization to avoid closing industries

The PSTU candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Vera Lucia said today (6) that Brazil needs to expand its industrial park and defended the nationalization of strategic companies threatened with closure. This Tuesday, she campaigned in the interior of São Paulo and spoke with workers from two factories, one in Caçapava and the other in Jacareí, who are on strike for back wages.

“We cannot allow the Brazilian industrial park to be dismantled and Brazil to return to the condition of an exporting colony of food and minerals. We need this country to expand its industrial park, create jobs, reduce working hours. And all companies that close, that threaten to close, it is our duty to ensure that they are nationalized and placed under the command of the workers who work in them, with population control”, he said.

In the morning, Vera was also in São José dos Campos where she talked to retirees about the problems of Social Security and the difficulty of accessing health care in the country. She defended the repeal of the last pension reform and the taxation of profits and dividends from large companies to finance the Unified Health System.

In the afternoon, the candidate meets with unionists and activists from the Vale do Paraíba region.