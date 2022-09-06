Moraes denies leaving report on action on speech linking vaccine to HIV

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied today (6) a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to leave the report of the case in which President Jair Bolsonaro is investigated for false association between the vaccine against covid-19 and the risk of contracting HIV.

Yesterday (5), in a statement signed by the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, the PGR requested that the investigation be sent to the office of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who would already be responsible for other requests on the matter in the Supreme Court. Otherwise, there could be “future annulment” of the process, she argued.

Lindôra Araújo also asked for the investigations to be interrupted until the plenary of the Supreme Court judges a request from the PGR for the shelving of the investigation opened by Moraes. This request has already been denied by Moraes and an appeal against this decision is still awaiting judgment.

The judgment of the appeal on the case was interrupted last month by a request for a view from Minister André Mendonça and there is no deadline to return to the Supreme Court’s agenda.

While the appeal is not judged, Moraes authorized for the second time, at the end of August, the extension of the investigations for another 60 days, at the request of the Federal Police (PF) and with the consent of the PGR itself, highlighted the minister.

The extension was granted “considering the need to continue the investigations, under the terms requested by the Federal Police and taken over by the Attorney General’s Office”, stressed Moraes. “In this way, the investigation will proceed normally,” said the minister.

Moraes also said that the PGR is aware that the appeal against his decision, in which he maintained the investigation and denied the referral of the case to Barroso’s office, does not have a suspensive effect, that is, it is not able to interrupt the normal course of the process.

The inquiry in question was opened by Moraes at the request of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Pandemic, which took place in the Senate. For the PGR, such an investigation could not have taken place without the request coming from the Public Ministry (MP). The minister denied the argument, saying that, unlike the complaints, criminal investigations are not exclusive to the MP.

In Tuesday’s decision, Moraes also ordered the PGR to comment on a partial report by the PF, which, in mid-August, asked for authorization to indict the President of the Republic in the case.

The live in question was broadcast by Bolsonaro on October 21, 2021. The video with the broadcast was removed from the social networks Facebook and YouTube a few days later.