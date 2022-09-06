BrazilBrazil

Helicopter carrying politicians crashes in Bahia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 hours ago
1 minute read

A helicopter carrying, on the morning of this Tuesday (6), federal deputy João Carlos Bacelar Filho (PL), known as Jonga Bacelar, and candidate for state deputy Marcinho Oliveira (União Brazil), crashed in the municipality of Monte Santo. , in the northeast of Bahia. The pilot and the two politicians were not seriously injured and are doing well.

In a note, Marcinho Oliveira’s advice said that the accident occurred in the district of Pedra Vermelha, Monte Santo.

“We reassure everyone, especially our readers and friends, that it was just a scare, which shows how much God is on our side. We will remain firm in the search for a better Bahia for the people of Bahia”, says the text published on the candidate’s social networks.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Simone Tebet defends triple list to choose PGR

18 hours ago

Election Publicity Center starts to work at TSE

19 hours ago

TSE orders publication that links Lula to Suzana Von Richthofen to be deleted

19 hours ago

Low adherence leads Saúde to extend the National Vaccination Campaign

19 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.