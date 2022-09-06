Helicopter carrying politicians crashes in Bahia

A helicopter carrying, on the morning of this Tuesday (6), federal deputy João Carlos Bacelar Filho (PL), known as Jonga Bacelar, and candidate for state deputy Marcinho Oliveira (União Brazil), crashed in the municipality of Monte Santo. , in the northeast of Bahia. The pilot and the two politicians were not seriously injured and are doing well.

In a note, Marcinho Oliveira’s advice said that the accident occurred in the district of Pedra Vermelha, Monte Santo.

“We reassure everyone, especially our readers and friends, that it was just a scare, which shows how much God is on our side. We will remain firm in the search for a better Bahia for the people of Bahia”, says the text published on the candidate’s social networks.