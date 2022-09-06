Pintado fishing will be banned from December across the country

Fishing for the Pintado will be banned across the country from December 5 this year. the species Pseudoplatystoma corruscans was included by the Ministry of the Environment in the Official List of Brazilian Species Threatened with Extinction, in the Vulnerable category. The updated document was published on June 8 of this year, but new deadlines for capture bans were set by the folder.

According to the environmental analyst at the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), Carla Polaz, the Pintado was included in the list of threatened species because its populations were reduced by up to 30% in the country, in some basins, more like the Rio de Janeiro. São Francisco and the upper Paraná River, and in lesser basins, such as the Pantanal.

“Because it is a migratory fish, the dams were [as barragens] that interrupt their migratory routes the main cause of reduction”, he said. The proliferation of hybrids and overfishing in some locations also harmed the species, according to the analyst.

The surubim or spotted is a large leather fish that can measure up to 1.5 meters and weigh up to 50 kilos. It is found in the São Francisco River basin and in the Rio de la Plata basin, which encompasses several countries (Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and part of Bolivia). It is a fish of fishing importance, mainly in the Pantanal, and very popular in sport fishing.

For other species known as painted and surubins (Pseudoplatystoma punctifer and Pseudoplatystoma tigrinum) there was no fishing ban, and only the legislation in force regarding the closed season and the minimum size of capture must be respected.

endangered

According to Carla Polaz, 219 species were listed as threatened in the last update of the endangered animals list. “This is quite worrying because it reveals that the impacts, mainly anthropic [pela ação humana]which make the species threatened, have not decreased,” he said.

On the other hand, 220 species improved, moving into lower risk categories than they were in 2014, including 144 that dropped off the list.

ICMBio develops conservation strategies to combat the main threats of extinction, known as national action plans. Today, there are 50 action plans for the entire Brazilian fauna. ICMBio is responsible for assessing the risk of extinction of the fauna, while the Botanical Garden of Rio de Janeiro is responsible for assessing the flora.

Of the fauna species, 1,249 were considered threatened: 465 are in the Vulnerable category; 425 in the Endangered category, 358 are Critically Endangered and one is extinct in the wild. They are 257 species of birds, 59 species of amphibians, 71 species of reptiles, 102 species of mammals, 97 of marine fish, 291 of continental fish, 97 of aquatic invertebrates and 275 of terrestrial invertebrates.

According to ICMBio, Brazil has approximately 20% of the existing species in the world, which makes the Brazilian Official List one of the greatest efforts in biodiversity assessment undertaken at a global level.

The species on the list are fully protected, including, among other measures, the prohibition of capture, transport, storage, guard, handling, processing and marketing. For the fauna and flora list, the bans came into effect today (6th) and for species of fish and aquatic invertebrates, they start to take effect on December 5th.