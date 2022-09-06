BrazilBrazil

Ex-Real, Carlos Queiroz signs contract to command Iran in the World Cup

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read

Former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has struck a deal to lead Iran to the Qatar World Cup in less than three months, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency, the country’s official news agency, said Portuguese Queiroz traveled to Tehran over the weekend and signed a deal to replace Croatian Dragan Skocic as coach.

Skocic has qualified the Iranians for the World Cup and has won 15 of his 18 games in charge since taking over as a full-time replacement for Marc Wilmots.

Queiroz has already commanded Iran at the World Cups in Brazil in 2014 and Russia four years later.

He has been linked with a return to office since Mehdi Taj was elected president of the Iranian football federation last Tuesday.

Iran will start their World Cup campaign against England on 21 November in Group B, and will face Wales four days later. They complete the group stage against the United States on November 29.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

TSE confirms restriction of electoral propaganda with first lady

44 mins ago

Pope says he can’t visit Kiev or Moscow because of knee problem

21 hours ago

Ukraine’s last nuclear power plant reactor shuts down after bombing

22 hours ago

Law to support the renewal of the truck and bus fleet passed

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.