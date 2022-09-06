Ex-Real, Carlos Queiroz signs contract to command Iran in the World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has struck a deal to lead Iran to the Qatar World Cup in less than three months, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency, the country’s official news agency, said Portuguese Queiroz traveled to Tehran over the weekend and signed a deal to replace Croatian Dragan Skocic as coach.

Skocic has qualified the Iranians for the World Cup and has won 15 of his 18 games in charge since taking over as a full-time replacement for Marc Wilmots.

Queiroz has already commanded Iran at the World Cups in Brazil in 2014 and Russia four years later.

He has been linked with a return to office since Mehdi Taj was elected president of the Iranian football federation last Tuesday.

Iran will start their World Cup campaign against England on 21 November in Group B, and will face Wales four days later. They complete the group stage against the United States on November 29.

