Pope says he can’t visit Kiev or Moscow because of knee problem

Pope Francis will not be able to visit Moscow and Kiev soon or attend a meeting of religious leaders in Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15 on the orders of his doctor due to knee problems, he said in an interview with CNN Portugal.

In an excerpt published in site channel, Francis was asked about his previously announced plans to visit Ukraine and Russia, following his recent trip to Canada, to promote dialogue to end hostilities between the two countries.

“Now I can’t go because after the trip to Canada there was a small mishap with the recovery of the knee and the doctor forbade it, saying ‘you can’t travel to Kazakhstan,'” Francis said.

“But I have kept in touch by phone. Between all of us, something could be done. I am following the situation with my pain and my prayers. But the situation is really tragic,” he said.

“I always believe that by maintaining dialogue, we advance.”

In an exclusive interview with Reuters in July, Francis said he wanted to visit Kiev but also wanted to go to Moscow, preferably first, to promote peace.

He stated that he had suffered a “small fracture” in his knee when he made a misstep while a ligament was inflamed.

Francis was scheduled to be in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nursultan, to participate in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

