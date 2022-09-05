Ukraine’s last nuclear power plant reactor shuts down after bombing

The last working reactor block at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid after Russian bombing disrupted power lines on Monday, Ukraine’s Energoatom said.

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, was captured by Moscow in March but is still operated by staff from the state-owned nuclear company Energoatom.

“Today, as a result of a fire caused by a bombing, the transmission line (last in operation) was disconnected,” Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

The plant’s territory has been bombed constantly over the past month, with Kiev and Moscow accusing each other.

Ukraine also repeatedly accuses Russia of placing troops and military equipment at the plant.

Two reactors at the plant, numbers five and six, remain in use but are currently disconnected from the grid. They have suffered repeated disconnections due to bombing in the last fortnight.

