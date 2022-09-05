“MNM” trio will have to accept to stay on the bench, says PSG coach

Paris Saint-Germain will need all their resources if they want to shine on all fronts this season, and that means their formidable attacking trio “MNM” will need to be on the bench at times, like it or not.

While Mauricio Pochettino rarely replaced Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar, his successor Christophe Galtier did not hesitate to put the Brazilian on the bench on Saturday (3), three days before the Champions League debut against Juventus.

Neymar took the field after an hour of play, and it was Mbappé who paved the way for a 3-0 victory over Nantes.

Messi is the most played among the three, although he was also substituted in the closing moments against Monaco and Toulouse.

Galtier, who took over this season, had warned that the team would come first, and he has been true to his word. PSG scored a record 24 goals in the first six league games.

“I spoke about it twice – once with each of them and once with the entire cast, to tell them that this was how it was going to be and that we had to have the right attitude and accept that,” Galtier said.

With a busy schedule ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year, Galtier said there was little choice.

“We play a lot, every three days, then every four days, and then there’s the World Cup. Everyone has to understand that they won’t be able to play every game.”

