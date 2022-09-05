EBC opens registration for internship selection process

THE Brazil Communication Company (EBC) carries out the third internship selection process in 2022 to fill 18 vacancies and create a reserve register in the cities of Brasília (DF), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) and Tabatinga (AM). Opportunities are for higher, technical and high school students.

Free registration starts this Monday (5th) and ends at 5:00 pm on the 18th. Those interested in competing must register and take the test. online at the site from Super Stages.

In Brazilia, there are 16 spaces plus reserve registration. Students from São Paulo compete for two places, in addition to the reserve register. In the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Tabatinga, the selection process offers reservation registration for vacancies that arise during the period of validity of the event.

The call-ups are scheduled to start on September 20, the same day on which the final selection result should be published. Higher education interns will receive a scholarship in the amount of R$ 600, while the technical-level intern will receive R$ 500 and the intermediate-level intern will receive R$ 400. In addition to the scholarship, all interns are entitled to a transportation allowance in the amount of R$ $220, proportional to days worked.

Test

The objective test, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, can be carried out at the moment when the candidate registers for the selection process in the site.

Composed of 30 questions, the assessment will last 60 minutes. The content of the test is organized between Portuguese language, general knowledge (computers, logical reasoning and current events) and specific knowledge of each course.

The template will be made available on the site of Super Estágios, on the 19th of September. Students who score less than 50% of the total test are automatically disqualified. Approved candidates will be called according to the order of classification and the vacancy offered in the course and location indicated during registration.

Valid for six months from the approval of the result, the selection process can be extended in full or in part, at the discretion of the EBC. In case of doubt, candidates can contact Super Estágios at the e-mail address adm.bsb@superestagios.com.br.

Regarding the Brazil Communication Company

Created in 2007 to strengthen the public communication system, the EBC is manager of TV Brazil, Brazil Agency, National Radio Agency, National AM Radio of Rio de Janeiro (1,130 KHz), National AM Radio of Brazilia (980 kHz), National FM of Brazilia (96.1 MHz), Radio MEC AM of Rio de Janeiro (800 kHz), Radio MEC FM of Rio de Janeiro (99.3 MHz), National Radio of the Amazon OC (11,780 KHz and 6,180 KHz), Alto Solimões National AM Radio (670 kHz) and Alto Solimões National FM Radio (96.1 MHz).

Service

Third internship selection process EBC 2022 – registration and exam in site from Super Stages.

Registration and proof online: 09/05/2022 to 09/18/2022

Release of the feedback: 09/19/2022

Publication of the final result: 09/20/2022

Start of calls: 09/20/2022