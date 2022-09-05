PF fights drug trafficking and money laundering in Ceará

A criminal drug trafficking scheme, an association for trafficking and money laundering, involving the leadership of a criminal faction in Caririaçu, in the south of Ceará, was the target of Operation Quimera Cariri, by the Federal Police (PF), this Monday ( 5).

In the action, about 40 federal police officers fulfill nine search and seizure warrants, issued by the Ceará Justice, in investigated households in Caririaçu/CE. “The searches are aimed at seizing evidence of crimes, values, goods, documents and media for the purpose of police investigation, individualization of the suspects’ actions and verification of the participation of third parties.

The investigation showed evidence of intense activity by the suspects in drug trafficking in Caririaçu (CE), with links with a criminal faction leader arrested in Maranhão, the PF detailed in a note.

crimes

Those investigated may answer for the crimes of drug trafficking, association for trafficking, money laundering and criminal organization.