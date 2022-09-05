Gas to Europe will only return if sanctions are lifted, says spokesperson

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today (5) that gas supplies to Europe will only resume if sanctions are lifted. According to him, the problems involving the sector arose because of sanctions that Western countries adopted against Russia and several companies.

Peskov again blamed sanctions applied by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada against Moscow for the disruption of gas supplies.

The pipeline has been undergoing maintenance for several weeks on the grounds that a turbine is defective.

Also today the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, assured that the counter-offensive launched a week ago to recover territories occupied by Russia in the south of the country has already resulted in the liberation of two cities.

Without giving details, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should rightfully be.

Article changed at 1:47 pm to adjust the first paragraph.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.