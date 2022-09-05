Tebet promises incentive to waste pickers and secretariat for the Amazon

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB) visited Coopercaps, a material recycling cooperative, in the capital of São Paulo this Monday morning (5th). According to the presidential candidate, the visit was scheduled in honor of the Day of the Amazon, celebrated today. “We made a point of coming here to show that taking care of the environment is also ensuring sustainable development with quality of life, income, salary, not only for the collectors, but for an entire production chain,” she said.

During the visit, the candidate recalled that despite being a champion in recycling aluminum cans, Brazil can only recycle 30% of all the waste it produces: “what we want is to make the Union a partner and partner. The Union helping municipalities and consortia to build sanitary landfills because they have deadlines for this. Taking care of the environment, but also helping cooperatives to reduce the tax burden so that they can recycle this garbage, guaranteeing employment and income for our families, especially for our women”.

On how to reduce this tax burden for cooperatives, the presidential candidate defended tax reform. According to her, the measure will not provide for an increase in the tax burden for cooperatives, in addition to reducing bureaucracy and unifying taxes. Simone Tebet added that she also intends to encourage the sector with lines of financing via the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The target would be everyone who, through cooperatives, wants to open this type of business that, according to her, is good for the environment and guarantees citizenship for people. “We have more than 800 thousand people who are considered collectors for the formality line”, she recalled.

Another proposal presented by Simone Tebet today was the creation of an Executive Secretariat focused on public policies for the Amazon. “She will have the decisive role of taking care of the biomes together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to do this double. First to show the world who we are [um país] sustainable, we take care of our biomes not only with the inspection and control bodies working, but also ensuring that foreign private investments can come so that we can heat up the economy, make Brazil grow again, generate employment and income for the population” , he said.