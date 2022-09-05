President signs law that lowers minimum age for tubal ligation

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,443/22, which lowers the minimum age for voluntary sterilization from 25 to 21 and allows the procedure for women to be performed immediately after childbirth. The text, which amends the Family Planning Act, also excludes from the legislation the need for express consent of both spouses for sterilization.

According to the text, the minimum age is not required for anyone who already has at least two living children. The law maintains a minimum period of 60 days between the manifestation of the will and the surgical sterilization procedure, but innovates by allowing the woman to be sterilized during the delivery period.

The text also guarantees the offer of any method and technique of contraception within a maximum period of 30 days.

Currently, Ordinance 48/99 of the Ministry of Health, which regulates the law, prohibits tubal ligation during periods of childbirth, abortion or up to the 42nd day postpartum or abortion, except in cases of proven necessity.

The law was published in Official Diary of the Union from today (5) will take effect 180 days after publication.