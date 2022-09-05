new technologies and the future

Radio has experienced changes never seen in history in recent years. The expansion of access to the internet and, mainly, of the production of content made radio migrate from platforms and experiment with new formats.

In the late 1990s, the first radio stations appeared on the internet in Brazil. Records of researcher and professor at the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP) Nair Prata point out that radio Totem, in São Paulo, was the first 100% radio online in Brazil. The broadcaster was founded on October 5, 1998.

Nair Prata points out that it didn’t take long for radio stations to expand (with exclusive content or not) to the internet. This survey shows that, in 2000, 191 stations were present online.

Despite this growth, the “first era” of webradios faced technological barriers. “In the early 2000s, the internet was still a great novelty. You smartphones did not exist and broadband was beginning to take its first steps, still timid, it was a transition phase between dial-up and fast access”, says journalist and researcher Bruno Micheletti.

Bruno Micheletti points out that many of the webradios created at the time did not last long: “There was a thought, which seems to me to be a little innocent, in thinking that the internet was a democratic environment that allowed anyone who had a radio station without needing to public”.

The technological issue limited, mainly, access to webradios. Data from the ICT Households survey showed that, in 2005, only 9% of people had internet at home and 33% declared that they had already accessed the internet. This made the range of potential listeners small (especially compared to traditional radio).

Access via cell phone, only possible with the arrival of smartphones (the first was Apple’s iPhone in 2007), the frequency of access to webradios and streamings. Fifteen years later, the format is consolidated.

one of the radios online existing is Radio Edison. Aimed at connoisseurs of Jazz and (as it is described) “quality music”, the broadcaster online was founded by Edison Silva, who lists the advantages and access to webradios.

“The great differential of radio through the web is that they work in a online and in a simpler way, regardless of whether the access is fixed or mobile. In other words, you can be in the comfort of your home, at work or even walking down the street and listening to a radio from anywhere on the planet, having access to the same programs and content. You just need an internet connection. Even using the internet is one of the radios’ strategies to guarantee a greater reach of the audience, known as multiplatform radio”, he says.

One of the “traditional” radio stations that has used the format is Jovem Pan, which has been highlighted by broadcasts on YouTube. In the sports segment, the radio has had a YouTube channel since 2015. The page has around 3.4 million followers and 1.6 billion views since then.

Wanderley Nogueira, journalist and director of Sports at Jovem Pan, mentions that the “going to the internet” was startling, but it was successful. “It was a ‘astonishment’ for everyone at that moment. Time has passed and this feature is followed by broadcasters across the country,” he says.

The “birth” of podcast took place in 2004. At that time, technology companies were looking for a solution to the issue of illegal downloads of phonographic products protected by copyright. One of the initiatives was Apple’s iTunes.

In 2004, an article in the newspaper The Guardian questioned whether the iPod (the company’s device) should only play music or if it could think of a specific language. It was from this question that, according to Marcelo Abud, broadcaster and professor at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), former US MTV VJ Adam Curry coined the term podcast. “He was responsible for coining this term and then developing the first podcasts there in the US,” he says.

Unlike internet radio, broadcast live, the podcast started to allow listeners to download content and listen to it whenever they wanted. At a time when access to web it was limited and people weren’t connected 100% of the time, it was an outlet to consume content. “O podcast in its beginnings, in the first wave, an expectation of a release of the listener in the sense that everyone could choose when and what they would listen to”, says Marcelo Kischinhevsky, professor and researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Despite being “born in 2004”, the podcast was not immediately successful. In 2008, the format had a crisis and was almost extinct. Marcelo Kischinhevsky points out that this also happened because the format appeared “before its time”. For him, around 2013, there was a new appreciation of the format: Crowdfunding platforms and especially the expansion of smartphones helped in the growth.

More recently, the podcast grew even more with the arrival of specialized platforms such as Spotify, Deezer and (in Brazil) Globoplay. “Today, it is organized around large distribution platforms, which are fundamental for the visibility of any podcast. We have Spotify as the dominant player in Brazil, Apple is a pioneer in Brazil and also relevant in the market, and now new players are entering, including Globoplay, in Brazil, offering podcasts exclusive”, adds Marcelo Kischinhevsky.

For him, the format facilitates the segmentation of content via audio. “O podcast brought a very rich possibility for you to listen to contents that are highly specialized, that are ultra-segmented and that were often not available on AM/FM radio”, he says.

There are many options for listeners to podcasts. There are music-oriented content such as the Caipirinha Appreciation Society, which tell the history of Brazil from a new perspective, such as the Querino Project, which discuss important issues in society such as Tempo Quente, fiction and, of course, daily informative content.

in the midst of boom format, there is a debate among experts: podcast can be considered radio? For Marcelo Kischinhevsky, it is, indeed, a radiophonic format with its own characteristics. “Just because it’s not done live, it’s on-demand content, it can be heard anywhere, at any time, doesn’t mean it will no longer be radio”, he says.

Marcelo Abud also thinks this way. “I believe that for us to understand if podcast is radio or not, it is worth reflecting on what radio is today. What counts or not for it to be a radio broadcast is the fact that the sound is the essence of this content, and the podcast Its essence is sound”, he says.

Nair Prata also points out that sound is a fundamental element that defines podcast it is radio: “The key element of radio continues to be sound, but now with the aggregation of new signs in the textual and imagery fields generated by the internet. I believe that the concept of radio should not be linked to a certain technology, but that radio should be thought of as a specific proposal for social use for a set of technologies, crystallized in an institution”, he says.

For Bruno Micheletti, the format can fit within what is radio, but the discussion is still open. “Although I am still researching the topic, I would venture to say that podcast it is part of the radio, it interacts with the public there, it has some elements that characterize the radio language, but it differs in the form of distribution, and then it enters a lot into the logic of digital and this logic of decentralized distribution”, points. “I like to think that podcast maybe it’s not radio, but the radio is on podcast”, completes.

And the future? Will we celebrate 200 years of radio in Brazil?

With radio migrating to digital platforms and being represented by new formats, a question remains: what is the future of radio in Brazil? For scholars on the subject, in 2122, yes, we will celebrate 200 years of radio in Brazil.

Nair Prata believes that the vehicle will undergo a “radiomorphosis”, in which the medium will adapt to technological changes. “So, instead of dying, due to the principle of survival, the old medium seeks to adapt and continue evolving in its domains”, he says.

She recalls that radio has already survived the arrival of TV and that the process is repeated at the beginning of the 21st century. “100 years from now, radio will continue to exist, always having sound as a defining element”, she adds.